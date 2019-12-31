Rotarians to collect Christmas trees for charity donation

A new year Christmas tree collection service organised by Longridge and North Preston Rotary Club has a double aim - to raise funds for charity and help the environment.

If you live in Longridge, Goosnargh, Grimsargh, Cottam, Fulwood, Broughton or Ribchester your tree can be collected on the weekend of January 11/12 for a charity donation of £5.

Proceeds will go to The Alzheimer’s Society, North West Air Ambulance and Rotary charitable causes.

Last year, the first year the Club had organised an after Christmas tree collection service, £660 was raised and this year Rotarians hope to boost that figure to £1,000 plus.

The trees will be donated for use on the Fylde coast to help support sand dunes which have not yet got plant cover.

Rotarian Paul Bond said: "We use the trees to help prevent coastal erosion and create a new wildlife habitat. The money goes to charity and it's a good environmental cause. We're hoping it will resonate with the public."

See longridgerotary.org.uk for collection details. Anyone with enquiries about the project can email rotaryprojects@outlook.com or call 07974 113061.