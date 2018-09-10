Riverbank creatures feel the flow in new take on classic at the Grand Theatre Blackpool

A children’s classic will get a 21st Century make over in a new stage show coming to the Grand Theatre in the spring.

The Blackpool theatre will present Metta Theatre and Exeter Northcott Theatre’s In The Willows - a hip-hop musical take on Kenneth Grahame’s novel The Wind in the Willows.

A spokesman said: “With epic show tunes and killer beats, this classic story is brought popping and locking into the 21st Century in an extraordinary new hip-hop musical, featuring fast bikes, fierce moves and fabulous vocals.

“Mole’s first day in ‘The Willows’. The kids look a bit rough.

“Surely Mr Badger will look out for her, while hip-hop cool girl Rattie, rich kid rapper Toad and street-dancing Otter teach her the ways of the Riverbank.

“But when Toad gets locked up for joyriding the Weasel Clan break in and squat his pad, the Pool Hall.

“It’s only a matter of time before Chief Weasel reveals Mole’s dark secret.”

- In The Willows, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Tuesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 4. On sale now.