Punk legends The Stranglers added to bill at Blackpool’s Rebellion festival

The Stranglers have been announced as Friday night headliners at Blackpool’s Rebellion festival.

Other bands confirmed for the annual celebration of punk include Oi originators Cock Sparrer and USA hardcore legends The Descendants.

The Skids

And Scottish post punkers The Skids will also be performing at the three-day festival.

The Stranglers scored 23 UK top 40 singles and 17 UK top 40 albums in a career spanning four decades, making them the most successful of the original punk bands.

Formed as the Guildford, Surrey, in 1974, the Stranglers originally built a following within the mid-1970s pub rock scene.

They had major mainstream success with their 1982 single Golden Brown.

Their other hits include No More Heroes, Peaches, Always the Sun and Skin Deep and the 2003 Top 40 hit Big Thing Coming, which was seen as a return to form.

The Stranglers’ early sound was driven by Jean-Jacques Burnel’s melodic bass, but also gave prominence to Dave Greenfield’s keyboards.

Their early music was also characterised by the growling vocals and sometimes misanthropic lyrics of both Burnel and Hugh Cornwell.

Cock Sparrer formed in 1972 but were best known for their output in the late 70s and early 80s when they became pioneers of the emerging Oi scene.

Alongside bands like the Cockney Rejects, Cock Sparrer developed a huge following all over the UK and Europe.

The band’s second album Shock Troops was a huge hit and saw the band touring the world throughout the rest of the decade.

In later years, the band has developed a big following in Europe with several of their songs being used by teams playing in the USA Major League Soccer tournaments.

Rebellion takes place at the Winter Gardens on August 1-4.

Tickets are available from www.rebellionfestivals.com/shop.