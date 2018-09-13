Preston teen takes Lancashire County Council to court over data

A university student has taken the county’s authority to court to win access to his children’s social services records.

Gordon Edwards, aged 18, had requested his children’s social care and children services records from Lancashire County Council (LCC) in May.

But when he was not issued with the documents he decided to take matters into his own hands and took legal action.

Gordon, who is from Preston but lives in Scotland now, said: “I am someone who has a lot of knowledge and experience of the law and I’ve had previous subject access requests with this council and they have delayed the process and I made a complaint and nothing has since been done so I took the option of taking LCC to court.

I am not a care leaver, however I have received support as a child in need for child protection issues which is why I wanted to see my records.

“The council needs to know people have a right to access their records and the council being transparent and open should be provide these. It is concerning the council are not complying with the data protection act and I believe this is due to cutbacks and the fact they are simply overloaded with subject access requests.”

Preston County Court confirmed to the Lancashire Post that the council has until October 31 to issue Gordon – who represented himself in court – with the documents he requested.

LCC comment

A county council spokesman said: "We are happy to share any information with Mr Edwards pertaining to his care if he contacts us directly.

"We have provided him with several documents following his previous requests.

"We have only been contacted today (Wednesday) by the court in relation to Mr Edwards request and we will comply with the instructions of the court and provide the information as soon as we can."

Data protection

Citizens Advice says people have a right to records about them personally