Preston's Guild Hall has never had a homegrown band headline the main stage.. until now

The Guild Hall will see its first Preston band to headline the main stage in its 42 year history this weekend.

Preston’s four-bassed behemoth Evil Blizzard will play their biggest headline show to date on Saturday, 13th April 2019, upstairs in the Grand Hall.

The night will feature some of the best underground alternative rock & punk to grace the Guild Hall with support coming from Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Membranes, Strange Bones, Part Chimp and Fighting.

The show is 14+ and the doors will open at 5pm.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over.

A handful of tickets are still available for the show, but are selling out quick, and are priced around £12.

This will be Evil Blizzard's only show of 2019, so expect a chaotic carnival of noise inducing nausea.

Ladies and gentlemen we give you... The who's who of Preston band Evil Blizzard

If you can't wait until Saturday to get your fix of Blizzard's musical mayhem of misery the band are releasing a double live album 'VILEVILIVE', put out on Crackedankles Records, to coincide with Record Store Day on Friday 12 April.

Recorded at their headline slot at Sonic Rock Solstice Festival in 2018, the live album features a frenzied, furious and frantic hour-long set released as a limited edition of 500 white premium grade vinyl in full gate-fold sleeve, complete with DL code.

The album is also being released on CD, again strictly limited to 500 copies.