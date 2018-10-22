Preston residents remain stranded after bus service is ruled 'unsustainable.'

Residents battling to have a local bus service restored have had their hopes dashed yet again.

Around 3,000 householders in the Longsands area of Fulwood have been told by County Hall chiefs the idea of a 22-seater shuttle bus in place of the old No 14 service is "unsustainable."

Preston bus campaigner Linda Whyborn insists the fight goes on.

The residents, who have been campaigning since the regular route was scrapped at the start of September, had hoped the shuttle would be the answer to their problems.

But an LCC officer has ruled it out on financial grounds and told them the council will not be pursuing it.

A defiant Linda Whyborn, who has led the campaign to get buses back, declared: "As far as we're concerned, this is not the end of the road. We have to fight on.

""How can they turn their backs on more than 3,000 people in this area of the city? It's absurd."