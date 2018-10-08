Preston, Longridge and Grimsargh join in Macmillan Coffee morning

Bakers across Lancashire enjoyed coffee and cake to help fund research and services for cancer patients.



Members of Longridge and Grimsargh Weight Watchers raised more than £725 through a coffee morning in association with Grimsargh Club, which will be split between Rosemere and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Claire Anderson, group leader, said: “The coffee morning was extremely well supported by members and local people, we had a wonderful handmade quilt to raffle, made by member Helen Bailey and many cakes to be enjoyed - some of which were Weight Watcher recipes.

“We chose to split the money between the two charities as we wanted to support our local cancer centre as well as the national charity Macmillan.

“Last year I lost my mum to cancer, so I really appreciate how vital the work of charities like Macmillan and Rosemere are.

“Several of my members have been through the cancer struggle themselves and were extremely keen to support this event.

“So far this year, members of Longridge and Grimsargh Weight Watchers have raised in the region £3,000 for cancer charities and we have taken part in events for many other charities including the Alzheimers Society Memory Walks in Longridge and Blackpool.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to support each other and our community in ways beyond just weight loss.

“Later in the year we will be making soup to sell in our WW Workshops to support the Centrepoint ‘The Big Broth’ challenge to raise money to help people who are homeless.”

Claire Anderson and Weight Watchers member Rebecca Tunnard at their cake and coffee morning for Rosemere and Macmillan

Meanwhile, Swansway Motor Group held a cake sale across their 22 locations which include Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre in Preston.

Int total, they raised more than £2,556 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Emma Goodall, the dealership marketing manager who co-ordinated the Macmillan coffee morning events across the group, said: “As a family owned business, we always try to get involved in fund-raising for charities which touch family life. Sadly cancer is something that touches us all, in one way or another and the Macmillan coffee morning is a great way of getting staff together and raising money for this fantastic charity.”