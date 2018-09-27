'It's just a flag. Nobody is asking you to change your opinion on Brexit' - Your views on the Flag of Europe being flown during Remembrance Sunday parades

A Penwortham town councillor has blasted attempts to raise a European flag at November’s Remembrance Sunday parade as “blatantly political”.

The motion was passed by the town council earlier this month after being proposed by Coun David Howarth, who said: "The Flag of Europe and the Council of Europe are nothing to do with the EU. We will still be in the Council of Europe after Brexit. It was founded to protect human rights, democracy and prevent war in Europe."

But it has been put on ice this week after objection to the motion, including from Coun Alan Best who said: "This is a blatantly political move. I think it was a gross misjudgment. And I think you will find the vast majority of people will agree with me."

"It's just a flag. Nobody is asking you to change your opinion on Brexit."

Nic Lou Newsham

"It’s ideal, the whole of Europe uniting together, joining forces to fight a common foe."

Penwortham Town Coun Alan Best (right) has labelled efforts by Town Coun David Howarth (top) to fly the Flag of Europe in the town on Armistice Day as blatantly political

Johannes Christian von Voges

"The only flag on display should be the Union Flag."

Michael Pickles

"No No No, Europe is not a sovereign state, just a committee of non elected beaurocrats."

Jonathan Catlow

"No way. The EU represents nearly everything that is alien to the democracies and freedoms that our parents and grandparents fought for."

Gary Casson

"The parade is about remembering our fallen and our people who fought for freedom. This flag has nothing to do with our remembering and respecting all who died or suffered."

Lesley MacLeod

"Don’t use Remembrance Sunday for political purposes. It was politics that caused the reason we have a Remembrance Sunday."

Stephen Kelly

"As it says in the article 'The Flag of Europe and the Council of Europe are nothing to do with the EU. We will still be in the Council of Europe after Brexit. It was founded to protect human rights, democracy and prevent war in Europe'."

Emm Bee

"The motion has been withdrawn. Try reading the article - it was to celebrate peace in Europe, absolutely nothing to do with the EU."

Margaret McLaughlin