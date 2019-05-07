'Don't forget Lancashire - you can't do it without us'

The Northern Powerhouse will not succeed without Lancashire – but the county’s potential contribution to the project is not being recognised.

That was the message from a director of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP), who warned that the area needs to be more vocal about what it has to offer.

Miranda Barker, who is also chair of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, called for the county to set out its ambitions, such as becoming a “driving force” in advanced manufacturing – and then ensure the message is heard beyond Lancashire’s borders.

“We are always left out of the narrative in the Northern Powerhouse and are never seen to be at the forefront of it – yet, to be honest, it can’t be delivered without us,” Ms. Barker told a meeting of the growth body’s board.

“But we need to have a demonstrable aim to be reasonably engaged [in the process] and I think we need to be much more ambitious in terms of our goals.”

The brainchild of the Conservative former Chancellor, George Osbourne, the Northern Powerhouse aims to create better transport links between the North’s towns and cities – as well as encouraging investment and making the region more productive.

The county’s universities and the LEP itself do feature amidst a sea of logos on the Northern Powerhouse website. But on a page outlining more than a dozen key investment opportunities across the North of England, Lancashire is absent.

Board member Tony Attard, who chairs promotional organisation Marketing Lancashire, said it had been battle simply to get the county represented in Northern Powerhouse literature.

“One of the things that has driven me crazy over the past couple of years is how the Northern Powerhouse is [seen to be] Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Liverpool – Lancashire just hasn’t been mentioned. That is something which we’re working on to ensure it doesn’t continue to be the case,” he said.

Mr. Attard also said the LEP needed to do more to promote itself and gain recognition by creating an identifiable “brand”.

Lancashire County Council’s interim director of growth, Richard Kenny, acknowledged that there was some flexibility for the enterprise partnership to present its own image, even within the constraints of guidelines issued by government.

Interim LEP chair, David Taylor, suggested that there might be an even more simple solution.

“At a recent gathering for enterprise partnerships from across the country [some were wondering] why they are not better recognised, appreciated and respected on a national level. And it stuck me that one of the main reasons was because we don’t tell anybody what we’re doing,” he said.