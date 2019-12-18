Chorley MP Sir Lindsay re-elected to Speaker's chair

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle was dragged back into the House of Commons yesterday at the start of the new Parliament - but his reluctance was pure theatre.

By tradition Sir Lindsay had to be physically manhandled to the Speaker’s chair by fellow North West MPs Nigel Evans (Ribble Valley) and Lisa Nandy (Wigan).

Sir Lindsay was formally re-elected as Speaker as MPs, including 140 new members gathered in the chamber for the first time since last Thursday’s General Election.

He returned to the post unopposed - a job he had done for just two days of the previous Parliament.

He told the Commons: “It’s been an absolute privilege to serve as deputy speaker for the last nine years and as Speaker for a full two days.

"It will be an honour to serve again in this Parliament, but hopefully this time for a little longer.”

Sir Lindsay said the Speaker must be “trusted”, adding: “I’ve a proven track record of being impartial, independent and fair.

“Allowing members to exercise their right to speak regardless of the length of service.”

And he added: “I understand how important it is for backbenchers to be able to hold the Government to account and to promote the causes that are dear to them.

"On that basis I submit myself to the House as your speaker and your champion and ensuring that my office is open to all.”