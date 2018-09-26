Police want to speak to Preston man about alleged assault

Police have appealed for help to find a 26-year-old man after claims of assault were made by a woman in Preston.

Officers say they also want to speak to Shane Beevers in connection with allegations of harassment and threats made to the woman.

Beevers, who is known to frequent the Deepdale, Ribbleton and city centre areas of Preston, is described as six feet tall with short dark hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “We really need to speak to Shane Beevers. If you have seen him or know where he might be, please pass this information on to us.

“Shane, if you are reading this – get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01772 209729/783 or 01772 209735 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 2954@lancashire.pnn.police.uk - quoting reference SA1819719.