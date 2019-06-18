Picture special on Ribchester Field Day 2019

Ribchester residents were not going to let a bit of rain dampen their enthusiasm for one of the biggest events of the village year - Field Day.

Events went ahead last Saturday as planned - even if sunshine was in short supply.

Ribchester Rovers parade at Ribchester Field Day

The event opened with a colourful three band fancy dress parade round the village and attractions included a marquee full of craft and baking entries, a display by RAGS (Ribchester

Allotment and Gardening Society) a tea tent and sidestalls and games. Ribchester’s mixed morris team also showcased its young dancers’ skills.

New Queen Minnie Maguire was crowned by retiring Queen Jessica Swan. Minnie’s attendants for 2019/20 are Faith Mason, Poppy Whiteside, Janet McInerney and Lily-Anne Cobden.

The bumper weekend also included a Friday night show by members of RATS (Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society) entitled “The Musicals” and a Friday evening disco with DJ Jason Robinson and entertainment from musicians and singers Dave and Jake Despard.

Ribchester field day parade

The weekend concluded with a Sunday tea party. Fancy dress winners: Class 1 1st The Highway Man, 2nd Identity Theft, 3rd Princess Peacock and the Ribchester Poacher. Class 2 1st Dumbo, 2nd Wallace & Grommit, 3rd Hairy Bikers. Class 3 -1st Fortnite, 2nd Jammy Dodger, 3rd - Ribchester Bookworms (St Wilfrid’s school). Class 4 1st Talbots, 100 years of Farming, 2nd Harry Potter, 3rd Rib Club Band . Best Pet Fancy Dress 1st Jurassic Pug 2nd Ribchester Lowland Rescue 3rd Hovis. The winner of the Richard Austin cup was Lou Windley for her hand decorated flower pot cake.

Photos: Neil Cross

Ribchester Field Day parade 2019

Ribchester Field Day Parade 2019

Bookworms on St Wilfrid's CE school's field day float

Ribchester Field Day parade 2019

Ribchester Field Day Parade 2019

Ribchester Field Day Parade 2019

Ribchester Field Day Parade 2019