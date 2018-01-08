Pets at Home in Preston feeds homeless animals through its Support Adoption for Pets appeal

A Preston pet store has made a real dog’s dinner out of its fund-raising drive.

Staff at Pets At Home stores, which are located in Mariners Way and Capitol Centre, helped to raise £5,417 for the annual Support Adoption For Pets Santa Paws appeal.

The stores raised money to provide 10,834 dinners for homeless pets in RSPCA Preston and District Branch and Support Adoption For Pets.

Throughout December, customers shopping in more than 440 Pets At Home stores including were encouraged to donate 50p to help provide a Christmas dinner for pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

The annual Santa Paws fund-raising appeal set out to raise enough money to fund a record-breaking 2.4m Christmas dinners for abandoned pets over the holidays, and successfully surpassed this target reaching almost 3m dinners.

Support Adoption For Pets fund-raising manager, Amy Wilson said: “It’s amazing to see that so many people were able to come together and make Christmas special by donating a dinner for those pets without a loving forever home.

“We would like to thank the residents of Preston who made a donation. Their help has brought Christmas cheer and love into the lives of pets who need it most.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Every year it helps more than 1,000 rehoming centres and pet rescue organisations across the UK through grant funding and support. In addition to its fund-raising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in over 440 Pets at Home stores.

To find out more about Support Adoption For Pets or to support the charity please visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk