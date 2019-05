Come rain or shine they set up stall.

Rain was certainly not going to stop play for Ribchester's annual Spring Bank Holiday Market.

Tom Ives, Chairman of Ribchester Tennis Club, committee member Nicole Watkinson and player, Zac Ives were promoting the club at the Ribchester Village Market

As our photo report shows stallholders kept smiling despite inclement weather.

Donations to a bucket collection a the Monday market were in aid of developing a special outdoor area at the local primary St Wilfrid's C.E. school.

Delilah Meakin has a go on the Rosemere charity tombola

Olive Packman,pictured with dad Ariel Packman, had her eye on this dolls' house at the Ribchester Village Market,