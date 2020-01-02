Tributes to former senior probation officer George Mayne

Tributes have been paid to a former Lancashire probation officer who has died at the age of 87.

George Mayne adopted Lancashire as his home after moving north in 1968 to take up a post as a probation officer in Preston.

The Londoner had been apprenticed as a glass-blower, and later, after National Service, helped establish a new glass factory in Saxmundham, Suffolk, before switching careers.

He made his home in Longridge and became a key member of many town organisations.

In March 1974 he was promoted to senior probation officer. His final professional role was at Lancaster Castle Prison, prior to retirement in 1997.

His daughter Jan Farrar recalled his pioneering work with young offenders and his great contribution to community life in Longridge.

She said: “He ran the army cadets and was captain for 10 years. He used to be a member of the Longridge Royal British Legion, he went from member to committee member to secretary, treasurer, chairman and president.”

Jan said many people would remember him taking a leading part in Remembrance processions. He became president of the Longridge Bowling Club, called bingo for the Legion and over 60s group and became treasurer of the over 60s group.

Jan said she would cherish “precious memories“ of her dad and added: “I love him so much. He was my rock. He was brilliant - a good all rounder. He was lovely.”

The father of two was widowed in 1993 when wife Marie died.

He leaves Jan and son and George, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He had been in ill health for some time and had a fall at his home, where he died, on December 29.

The funeral will be held on January 9 at 12 noon at St Lawrence church, Longridge followed by cremation at Preston crematorium. Jan said anyone wishing to pay their respects is welcome to attend.