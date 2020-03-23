Preston artist Anthony Padgett donates coronavirus painting to help fight Covid-19.

Preston based artist and sculptor Anthony Padgett has responded to the coronavirus outbreak in the best way he knows.

He has painted a new picture which he hopes will raise funds for a special crisis fund.

The painter, who is also well known locally as a teacher of jive dance, has already closed his art and dance teaching business.

He said: "My future is uncertain but my heart goes out to all the people and families who are being hit by the virus or who have lost their jobs and have bills to pay.

“It is important to come together at times of crisis and I hope to do my bit over the coming period. Meantime I’d like to offer this painting "C" for auction on ebay.

“I can paint like a photograph but this is my emotional expression of the horror of the virus and the bravery of those on the frontline fighting it. It shows the spread of the virus across the canvas from right to left with the health worker on the right contracting it."

The work is acrylic on canvas 40cm x 50cm and is listed on ebay with a starting bid of £200.

He pledged: "100 per cent of the money will go to the National Emergencies Trust (NET) which collaborates with charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money and support victims at the time of a domestic disaster. NET is launching a fundraising appeal to help those most affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak."

Anthony is based at Preston's Birley studios and last year exhibited his "Year with Picasso" paintings in Ribchester. His sculptures of Van Gogh form a permanent Van Gogh trail around England and Europe.

His jive classes, now suspended, were held in Preston each week at the Canberra club at Samlesbury and at Preston's Masonic Hall.

To bid search for anthony d padgett in the ebay searchbox online or contact anthonydpadgett@yahoo.co.uk