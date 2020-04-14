New community group Help Longridge assists residents during Coronavirus pandemic

A new community group has been set up in Longridge to help vulnerable residents cope with the Coronavirus crisis.

Spokesman Andrew Wallbank said Help Longridge is available to support the vulnerable and key workers.

He said: "It is a community project group. We have 25 volunteers and it's currently being run and managed by a core of four volunteers."

Help is being offered with shopping or collecting prescriptions. The shopping is being done at the local Booths supermarket where arrangements have been made for customers to make payments over the phone so no cash is being handled by the volunteers, who will then collect the groceries and deliver them.

Andrew added: "If we are doing shopping we are making people aware it's a proper shop, it's not just I need some cream crackers!"

Help Longridge can be contacted seven days a week on 07552 680591 or by emailing helplongridge@gmail.com from 8am to 9pm. The service also covers outlying areas of Hothersall, Chaigley and Alston.