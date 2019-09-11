Neighbours scoop lottery windfall in Lancashire

Two neighbours in a leafy Lancashire lane have struck lottery gold sharing a £90,000 prize pot.

The lucky residents live in Collins Hill Lane, Chipping and landed the money in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery draw.

One neighbour pocketed £30,000 while the second scooped £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

The prize is part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s campaign where every day in September’s draws, players in one lucky postcode will win £30,000 per ticket, with a minimum of £17m being won in this month’s draws alone.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “A huge congrats to our winners in Chipping today! I hope they treat themselves to something nice with their prize money.”

The winners have not yet been named.