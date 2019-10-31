Longridge Scouts are delivering Christmas cards for a small donation

1st Longridge Scouts are delivering local Christmas cards (Longridge area only) for a small donation.

The green Scout boxes will be out in Sainsbury’s, Booths, Co-op and Mardale Spar from December 1 to 14.

All people need to do is write the person’s name and address on the envelope and make a donation of 30p per card.

Donations will be used to fund camping trips, purchase of equipment and help with the general expenses of running the Scout hut.

A spokesman said: “Your help would be most appreciated.”