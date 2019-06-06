Lancashire housing causes to benefit from £500,000 as Nationwide opens grant application process

Local community housing projects and charities are being urged to put their case forward as Nationwide, the world’s largest building society, makes £500,000 available to help make a difference to communities across the region.

The society is inviting applications for grants of between £10,000 and £50,000 for housing projects that will support the most vulnerable in local communities.

So far Nationwide has awarded £4m in grants to more than 100 projects and will be investing £5.5m in housing projects across the UK per year. The programme is being delivered with support from UK Community Foundations, the national network for all accredited Community Foundations across the country.

Charities, community land trusts and housing co-operatives in/across Lancashire and Merseyside can apply for grants of between £10,000 and £50,000 for one or two years to make a change in their local area. The application process closes on July 5 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of September.

Rae Brooke, chief executive for the Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, said: “Finding safe, affordable and sustainable housing is a growing challenge for communities across our region. That’s why we’re proud to work with Nationwide Building Society to fund the organisations tackling this issue on the ground and supporting those who need it most.”

One project funded previously through the programme includes:

- Key Unlocking Futures: To provide a wide range of tenancy support and advice services for young people in Preston and South Ribble. The provision also gave young people access to a tenancy start-up fund

A Community Board, which is comprised of Nationwide members and employees, will review all the grant applications and award grants of up to a £50,000. The Board and Nationwide branches within the region will also be providing time and expertise to these charities.

Full details can be found at www.nationwide.co.uk/communityfunding, in local Nationwide branches in this region or by contacting the local Community Foundation.

If you are an individual or group in Lancashire, you can apply at:

http://www.lancsfoundation.org.uk/funds/nationwide-building-society-community-grants