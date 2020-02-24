Investigations continue into cause of Longridge sinkhole

Investigations are continuing today to discover exactly what caused a large sinkhole which has appeared on a busy highway in Longridge.

Safety barriers have been erected around the hole on Inglewhite Road.

The large sink hole which has appeared on Inglewhite Road, Longridge

A spokesperson from Lancashire County Council said: "Safety barriers have been placed around the sinkhole and temporary traffic lights are in place until the hole can be repaired.

"We are working closely with United Utilities to carry out investigations relating to the collapse and the drainage system.

"The work will be completed as soon as possible and we will try to keep disruption to a minimum."

There were reports that a car parked at the side of the road fell into the hole as the road collapsed on Friday.