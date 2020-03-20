"I wanna do something to cheer us up": Preston mum to put on live Facebook karaoke tonight

Preston entertainer Dani Wallace will be trying to raise spirits tonight with a 'Dani-oke'.

The mum-of-three, who grew up on the Larches and Savick estate will be hosting a Facebook Live karaoke from 8.30pm tonight.

Dani Wallace

Dani is known for her work entertaining on cruise ships and also runs sell-out events singing and running an online community where she mentors women delivering her message that despite what we have faced we can step up and into success.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, Dani is having events and gigs cancelled but she isn't letting that stop her.

Commenting on Facebook she said: "I wanna perform and sing, dammit.... so, who is up for Dani-oke this Friday on Facey? I wanna do something to cheer us up.

"You bring the wine and I will bring the songs."

Get involved and put in your requests by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/thequeenbeedani/