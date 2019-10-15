How is how to spread festive cheer by volunteering at Galloway's Grotto at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

Sight loss charity Galloways Society for the Blind is appealing for festive types to step forward and volunteer at its annual Christmas grotto.

The Galloway’s Grotto, at St George’s shopping centre, has fast become a popular festive tradition among many of Preston’s families.

It’s free to attend with no booking necessary, and visitors even have the option to buy photograph keepsakes.

But to make all this work, Galloway’s needs volunteers from the local community to step forward.

Events fund-raiser, Charlotte Carnell said: “The Galloway’s grotto helps to raise thousands of pounds for local blind and partially sighted people each year.

“This year we’re going all out and want to beat our previous fundraising targets.

“But to do this, we will need lots of help from people who would make a good Santa body double, elves and gift wrappers.

“If you think you fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you.”

To sign up, contact Charlotte Carnell on 001772 744 148 or by email at charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk