Councillor Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council said: This years Lightpool Festival was even bigger and better than previous years with some fantastic installations, events and even a world premiere of SUN in collaboration with UCLan." Pictures Martin Bostock

Highlights from Blackpool's Lightpool Festival 2019

Here's a look at the highlights from Blackpool's award winning Lightpool Festival

Lights dimmed on Blackpool’s award winning Lightpool Festival this weekend after a fortnight of illuminated colour across the resort.
The town centre was packed with visitors for the grand finale of the event, which was described by organisers as ‘bigger and better’ than ever before.

From fire-breathing beasts to stunning illuminated dancers, there was something for all the family. Pictures Martin Bostock

1. Carnival Magic

From fire-breathing beasts to stunning illuminated dancers, there was something for all the family. Pictures Martin Bostock
other
Buy a Photo
This interactive piece of art was brought from Canada by LeftCoast and Lightpool Festival to bring a playground to St Johns Square for three nights.Pictures Martin Bostock

2. Wave Field

This interactive piece of art was brought from Canada by LeftCoast and Lightpool Festival to bring a playground to St Johns Square for three nights.Pictures Martin Bostock
other
Buy a Photo
An exhilarating menagerie of illuminated Carnival characters hit the Blackpool streets for an electrifying showcase of music, puppetry and dance.Pictures Martin Bostock

3. Carnival of magic

An exhilarating menagerie of illuminated Carnival characters hit the Blackpool streets for an electrifying showcase of music, puppetry and dance.Pictures Martin Bostock
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
World premiere, SUN a partnership between public artist Alex Rinsler and Professor Robert Walsh, one of the UKs leading solar physicists at Olympia Winter Gardens

4. SUN

World premiere, SUN a partnership between public artist Alex Rinsler and Professor Robert Walsh, one of the UKs leading solar physicists at Olympia Winter Gardens
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4