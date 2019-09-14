Have you got talent? BGT heats get underway in Lancashire tomorrow

Everyone knows Lancashire’s got talent . . .

And tomorrow Simon Cowell’s team will be in the county looking for wannabe performers for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent.

BGT will be holding seven hours of auditions at the Grand Hotel on Blackpool’s North Promenade to find contestants to take part in the 2020 show.

All hopefuls from across Lancashire need to do is turn up on the day and strut their stuff for in front of a selection panel.

And for someone it could mean the start of a journey which will eventually lead to the Royal Variety Performance and a glittering career in show business.

Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy (former UCLan student Lee Ridley, below) and, this year, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery all started out at local heats and ended up winning the big prize.

Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variet from all over the UK.

“Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner, proving the point that whatever age you are, or what talent you have, anything is possible.

“Wheither you’re an acrobat, comedian, a dancer or even a puppet, we can’t wait to see what talent the public will bring in 2020.

“Anyone can apply, there is no age limit and we are looking for all kinds of talents.

"So, if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply, you never know where it might take you.”

The Blackpool BGT auditions will begin at 9.30am and continue through to 4.30pm. For more information visit ITV.COM/TALENT.