Football freestyle John Farnworth to attempt half a million keepie-uppies - on ice in Siberia

Football freestyler John Farnworth is taking on his next endurance challenge and world record attempt – an ice crossing of the world’s largest and deepest lake while keeping a ball in the air from start to finish.

Longridge-born John will cross 80km of Lake Baikal in Siberia while performing non-stop ‘keepy-uppies’ across the ice in March, to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

The distance from Cape Hoboy to Ust-Barguzin is the equivalent of almost two back-to-back marathons and John is expecting to perform half a million touches of the ball to complete the epic record.

John will attempt the challenge within a two-day time frame and will camp overnight on the ice at the halfway point before reaching the other side. He will wear special clothing designed for sub zero temperatures and ice spikes over his boots for added grip.

If successful, this will be John’s ninth world record title.

He said: “This is going to be my toughest challenge yet. Battling sub-zero temperatures and freestyling on ice across will be an experience like no other.

“It will be a gruelling test of endurance and stamina, but the fact that I am doing this for such a great cause will give me the motivation to make it across the ice.”

Sponsor John, 33, at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/subzerohero