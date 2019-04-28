Firefighters tackle barn blaze in Penwortham

A fire in an old barn near the former Vernon Carus Mill site in Penwortham is under investigation.

It took four fire crews to tackle the blaze, which caused a huge plume of smoke which could be seen for miles around.

A fire brigade spokesman at Penwortham said: "It involved an old barn adjacent to the site of the former Vernons complex.

"It was well alight when we first attended. Four fire engines attended and we were at the scene for up to an hour and a half.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. It is under investigation. We aren't sure if the barn was derelict or still in use."