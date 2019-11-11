Air crash victim Sam is finally to be laid to rest

The family of air crash victim Sam Pegram will finally lay him to rest on Friday, eight months after his life was tragically cut short in the Ethiopian Airways disaster.

A funeral service for the 25-year-old aid worker from Penwortham will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 1.30pm and is expected to be attended by representatives of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Geneva where Sam was employed.

The former Priory High School student was flying to Nairobi to deliver a training programme in March when the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft came down shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.

All 149 passengers and eight crew were killed in the disaster which led to the grounding of all 737 Max 8 aircraft worldwide.

Parents Mark and Deborah Pegram have had an agonising wait for their son’s remains to be repatriated to the UK.

Formal identification of the 157 victims has taken the Ethiopian disaster team months to complete using forensic evidence. DNA samples from Sam’s room at home in Penwortham were used for positive confirmation.

In an emotional public notice announcing the funeral details, the Pegram family wrote: “Sam, you had a big heart, a ready smile and you truly made a difference to so many people. You will remain in our hearts forever.”

Sam, who attended Runshaw College, Leyland and also Leeds and York Universities, had spent two years working with refugees in Jordan.

Mum Deborah said: “Working with refugees was his calling. He loved it. He had so much to give.”