Pebble pandemonium taking a grip of Longridge's little rock stars

Take a walk through Longridge and the chances are you will come across a number of multicoloured rocks dotted through its streets.

It comes as a result of pebble art fever gripping the town, with parents, children, grandparents and everyone in-between joining in the fun that has taken the town by storm.

Helen Heaton is hoping the idea is a stepping stone to bigger things.

Resident Helen Heaton is the person behind the craze after coming across something similar when travelling the north west.

Helen said: “It started in Morecambe where I was visiting and came across some.

“It’s just really good for the kids, for the adults, for everyone to do together to get people out and about in the community.”

And the artwork on show is not just the run-of-the-mill brushwork but some genuinely brilliant talented art pieces.

The pebble craze is cumulating in the Longridge Pebble Hunt on Sunday, February 18, at 10am.

Helen said: “There is some really amazing art being painted on the small stones.”

Town resident Clare Jackson’s two children, Millie, 12, and Jacob, 9, are just two of Longridge’s younger population whose spare time has been taken over by the stone takeover.

Clare said: “Our Saturday afternoons are spent doing pebble art with their cousins.

“Millie wants to be an artist when she grows up. She’s done some amazing dragon pebbles.

Max and Emmy Burgon leaving no stone unturned to find the pebbles.

“My son Jacob has done a great PacMan pebble too.”

Clare added: “[Last] Sunday lunch time Berry Lane was buzzing with families hunting for pebbles. We had lunch in the new cafe Tease and it was great watching people walking up and own hiding and finding pebbles, with the greatest smiles on their faces.”

Fellow resident Sarah McAteer said: “Its a fantastic idea for all ages. It’s getting everyone out in the fresh air, sharing their stories through the pebbles and having some rare cheap fun.

“I have donated some books as prizes for the organised pebble hunt on the 18th. Its really bringing the community together.”

Three-year-old Jake Jebb has been painting pebbles at the Little People at the Limes nursery.

Helen said: “A lot of children are keeping what they find but there’s always the chance they may be re-hidden to be found – so keep your eyes peeled!”

The location of where the hunt is taking place is currently under wraps and is set to be revealed closer to the date.