Pair set to bring wartime classic to the stage in Blackpool

Two actors play 25 characters in this staging of classic radio scripts based on favourite episodes from the original Dad’s Army TV series.

Celebrating 50 years of Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s quintessential sitcom, which won the Best One-Liner accolade in a poll of comedians conducted earlier this year by Gold with the immortal words “Don’t tell him, Pike”.

Double Fringe First Award winner David Benson, star of Think No Evil Of Us: My Life With Kenneth Williams and Boris: World King, and Jack Lane (Wisdom Of A Fool) present a selection of classic radio episodes featuring favourite lines, cherished characters and impersonations.

Tickets: (01253) 290 190.

DAD’S ARMY RADIO HOUR

The Grand

October 19 and 20

7.30pm