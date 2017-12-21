World Pie Eating Championship winner is crowned

World Pie Eating Champion Martin Appleton-Clare won the World Pie Eating Championships 2017 in Wigan, with a time of 32 seconds.
Last year’s winner Martin Appleton-Clare retained his title, smashing last year’s best time of 45.5 seconds by demolishing this year’s meat ‘n tatty in short order.
The winner of the women’s race was Vicky Lindley.
With typical showmanship, pie-master extraordinaire Tony Callaghan blamed the appearance of Star Wars stormtroopers at the Harry’s Bar bash on a committee member mishearing a demand for better security.
“We became aware of some umpire intimidation and sledging in recent weeks - including nicking crisps, crushing pork scratchings, pint-nudging and nailing of brick-effect laminate wall board across one official’s front door,” said Mr Callaghan.
“That gave us no option but to bring in extra security for the officials this year.