New Poppy Trail launched in Garstang

Garstang and District Heritage Society has officially launched its World War I poppy trail.

The Trail covers the former Garstang Rural District and the society has placed a poppy plaque at significant sites throughout the area.

The first plaque was installed in July.

Locations of plaques range from Nateby War Memorial to Bleasdale Parish Hall, St Eadmer’s Church, Bleasdale, St Peter’s Church, Scorton to the Catterall Memorial Gate and Garstang Town Hall.

Plaques have been placed at war memorials, churches and other sites of significance. A special QR code on each plaque links to the society's website and can be scanned with a smartphopne to gain more information about the trail