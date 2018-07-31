New adaptation will get its teeth into Bram Stoker’s horror classic

The ‘most terrifying staging ever’ of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is coming to Blackpool this autumn.

A Touring Consortium Theatre Production, it will play at the Grand Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, November 13 to 17.

A spokesman said: “Dracula is one of the most universally iconic novels ever written, a monumental, genre defining classic that is known the world over.

“Dracula remains the father of all vampire tales and an all-new production sees the bloodthirsty tale resurrected as part of a nine-week tour, set to receive its most terrifying staging ever.

“Sexy, dark and thrilling, this brand-new stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of obsession and horror is brought to opulent and irresistible life in a contemporary interpretation that includes all the definitive characters.

“Ben Hart’s illusion design will create an atmosphere of spine-chilling fear as audiences are shaken to their core.

“Completely re-imagined by an exciting creative team, discover the story that started them all.

“In Transylvania, enter the castle of Count Dracula and his three brides.

The Count, who feeds on the elixir of young blood to look youthful, will take you on a deliciously evil ride as he pursues his victims and encounters Jonathan Harker, Professor Van Helsing and Dr Seward along the way.”

- Book now at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk