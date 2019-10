A crash on the M55 westbound near Preston is causing long tailbacks.

Emergency services say one lane of the motorway is blocked on the Broughton to Kirkham stretch and traffic is queuing back down the M6 as far as junction 31A.

The collision happened around 1.50pm near to Bartle. There were also reports of another collision on the slip road at Broughton leading up to the westbound carriageway.

It is not known how many vehicles are involved or if there have been any casualties.