Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell's new band will prove they were 'Born to Raise Hell' at Waterloo Music Bar

After standing alongside Lemmy for more than three decades as a member of Motörhead, Phil Campbell can rightly be regarded as a hard rock legend.

The Welsh-born rocker became Lemmy’s third right hand six stringer following the resignation of ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke and his short-lived replacement Brian Robertson.

After playing arenas and sports stadiums in his 30-plus years with the mighty Motörhead, Phil will find the crowd at the Waterloo Music Bar no less appreciative when he rolls into town tomorrow as part of a marathon UK and European tour.

In Blackpool Phil will be appearing alongside his band The Bastard Sons to promote their debut album The Age of Absurdity.

He said: “My time with Lemmy and Motörhead will always be full of great memories, and I will cherish that time always.

“I miss Lem. I miss Philthy - all the ex-members.

“I miss our touring schedules and all we used to do.

“He passed really quick at the end, we’d only just finished a big, long tour. I’m not sure exactly how much Lem knew. I know he’d seen doctors, I’m not sure if he knew a bit more than he was letting on and just wanted to keep it to himself. But the music lives on, we’ve got a great body of music so we’ll celebrate the band with our music.”

