Methodist Action NW launches Christmas food and toy appeal in Preston

A charity which supports homeless people in Preston will be running a series of campaigns ahead of Christmas.

Food bank

Methodist Action North West is launching its Christmas food and toy appeals, providing items for low income families.

The charity is also asking for donations of essential start-up items for new tenants it houses.

Sarah Carrick, spokesman for Methodist Action North West, said: “The five-week transition period to Universal Credit means that many of the families housed by Methodist Action will be without any benefits over Christmas and will be struggling to find money to feed themselves.

“If you would like to organise a collection of non-perishable food at your church or work place, please let us know.

“In addition to this, we sign-up five to eight new tenants every month, many of whom have very few possessions. We would very much like to be able to provide them with a Tenant Welcome Pack to start them off in their new home. This would include: washing-up bowl, washing up liquid, cloths, sponges, tea towel, tea bags, coffee, sugar and biscuits. If you are part of an organisation that may be interested in collecting items and assembling these packs please get in touch.

“For our Christmas Toy Appeal, all toys will be given to local, disadvantaged children.

“Toys should be unwrapped or in gift bags and preferably new.

“If you would like to set-up a collection point, or make a donation to either of these appeals, please get in touch.

“All items would be collected for distribution no later than week commencing December 10.”

People are also invited to hold a Christmas Jumper Day, and donate funds to the cause, which supports the homeless and disadvantaged across Lancashire.

To make a toy or food donation call 01772 751000 or email info@methodistaction.co.uk.

Cheques should made payable to Methodist Action (North West): Howick House, Howick Park Ave, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0LS