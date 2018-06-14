Members meeting at the now-closed Longridge Sports and Social Club

Members of Longridge Sports and Social Club are descending upon the now defunct members club for an insight into what the future holds.

Treasure of the club, Derek Helm, said: “There is a meeting in the club for all paid up members of the club for a programme report on what happens next.”

The club closed its doors last month after 85 years of serving the town’s community, citing financial problems as the reason for it.

It had previously sold its car park and games room to continue funding the club – both of which are new newly-built homes.

READ MORE: Longridge Sports and Social Club to close after 85 years

Mr Helm added that a representative from the Royal British Legion will also be present to answer questions.

Until 2015 the club had ties with the Legion and was officially known as Longridge’s Royal British Legion Club.

The meeting takes place on Monday and starts at 6pm.