Major cash boost for pothole repairs

Lancashire is to get an extra £2.4m of government cash to tackle its growing pothole epidemic.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced today that the county will benefit from a new £100m fund to mend roads and repair storm damage. Lancashire’s £2,393,218 share is one of the largest handed out to highway authorities across the UK - only five councils will get more.

County Coun Keith Iddon watches repairs in progress during a pothole repair on Moss Side Lane, Chipping

The new cash comes on top of £75m already handed out from the government’s Pothole Action Fund this year and another £46m boost for highways announced just before Christmas. It is estimated nationally that around two million extra potholes will be fixed as a result.

“People rely on good roads,” said Mr Grayling when he announced the new handouts this morning. “We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads. We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.”

The Government is also investing more than £900,000 in innovations to help councils more efficiently manage and plan maintenance works.

One of these trials will be run in Blackpool where £100,000 has been pledged for a digital inspector scheme using high definition cameras mounted on vehicles to collect data on road and path conditions.