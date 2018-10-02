Longridge Town are enjoying a fine start to life in the North West Counties League

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft delighted at his side’s start as they prepare to meet familiar faces.

In their first campaign at the former North West Counties level, Town sit second in the Hallmark Security League First Division North.

Eight wins and a draw in their first 10 games, following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Chadderton, sees them two points adrift of Carlisle City with a game in hand.

Victory against Atherton LR on Tuesday will send them top ahead of Saturday’s First Division Cup tie against Garstang.

Town welcome the Riversiders to the Mike Riding Ground as the last two West Lancashire League champions go head to head.

“As a manager, I’d say it’s more exciting,” Ashcroft said when asked what differences he’d encountered in Town’s new division.

“Everyone is beating everyone else, it’s more competitive, there are better grounds and the lads have really bought into what we’re trying to; they are doing really well.

“We said after the first game when we were 2-0 down AFC Liverpool and won 5-3 that the lads hadn’t played a lot of football together.

“We have done a lot of work on the training ground; we have changed our system and everyone knows their jobs and responsibilities.”

Twenty-five points from 30 is an eye-catching figure as it is but the one which stands out most is Town’s 44 goals from their 10 matches.

As well as AFC Liverpool, Town also put five past Prestwich Heys and Bacup Borough, not to mention scoring four against Shelley and Ashton Town – and the 11 they racked up at Holker Old Boys for good measure.

“We won 3-1 at Steeton and I’d never seen football like it at our level in the first half,” Ashcroft said.

“A few of their fans came up and said the same, and while we might give a few away, we’ll definitely score goals.”