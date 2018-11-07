Longridge greengrocery store could become a micropub

A long-established Longridge business could be set for a change - to a micropub.

The owner of fruit and vegetable business Applejacks in Longridge believes it will be better for business if the premises have a change of use.

Tom Jackson has applied to Ribble Valley Council for permission for such a change and says the micropub would open from noon to 11pm seven days a week.

In a statement to the council the well-known trader said he had been in business for approximately 24 years running the greengrocers.

He said: “Over the past few years my trade has diminished primarily due to the difficulties encountered trying to compete with much larger companies such as Booths and Sainsbury’s who have opened premises across the road and only a short distance from my own. While there is currently a lot of domestic housing being built around the area I do not envisage any increase in my trade as a greengrocer. I am sure that the imminent opening of Aldi this November, yet another large store, will reduce my turnover further.”

He noted he is aware there are currently three other micropubs in the area but stated: “I believe that my plans to secure change of use for ‘Applejacks’ is unique because it would be the only property both owned and run by its licensed proprietor. To this end I have a vested interest to continue running my business successfully.”

Tom added that he envisaged taking on extra staff and that only minor alterations to the premises would be required.

Noting that microbars had emerged to replace pubs closed down by larger breweries he pledged that his would be “a business which further enhances the character and historical heritage of the town”.

Lancashire County Council’s Highways Development Control have been consulted and have raised no objections to the change of use.