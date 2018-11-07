Longridge Does Christmas ... and Community

Longridge’s super citizens are to be honoured at the town’s Christmas shopping extravaganza.

They will be presented with their awards on November 29 by local Paralympics star swimmer and gold medal winner Stephanie Slater.

First Stephanie will switch on the Christmas lights on the huge tree by the Station buildings at 7.30pm.

The presentation of the Town Council Community awards will follow and will be one of the highlights of this year’s “Longridge Does Christmas” which will run from 6pm - 9pm.

There are new organisers for the annual shopping night.The community group comprises council and business representatives and volunteers. There will be numerous activities for children, live music, stalls, a Christmas themed pebble hunt and nearly 70 shops opening on the evening.

Spokesman Andrew Wallbank said: “It will be a sparkling Christmas shopping experience. It’s often said if the kids are happy,the parents are happy and if the parents are happy it’s a great night...we want to have a lot of happy kids.”

Longridge Town Council is underwriting the costs of the town’s Christmas event.Town Vouncillor Mike Everett said: “The Town Council is very happy to sponsor this.They are more than happy because of the response of volunteers. The Town Council has underwritten the costs to a maximum of £500. We’ve also had some funding promised from Ribble Valley Council. It will be a great night.”

Andrew Wallbank added: “Longridge Does Christmas is an extension of an event that’s been going on for about 20 years now. We’ve got a Christmas market which will have various artisan style stalls. There will be a range of food stalls with a hog roast, waffles and German sausages.”

The live music will be provided by the Valley Singers, members of Longridge Band and Future Sounds Music.

The main events will be on Berry Lane and by the Station Buildings. Booths supermarket will be hosting children’s activities too.There will be donkey rides at Towneley Gardens and a Cinderella style Princess carriage offering rides up and down Berry Lane. There will also be a Christmas fair with Santa in attendance at Berry Lane CE Primary school. There will also be a Christmas tree stall.