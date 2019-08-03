Long queues on M6 after multi-vehicle smash

A smash on the M6 near Preston has caused traffic queues stretching back seven miles.

Highways England have reported the collision, near to the junction with the M55 at Broughton, involved several vehicles.

The northbound carriageway had to be completely closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident and cleared the vehicles onto the hard shoulder.

Queues stretched back beyond junction 30 and also down a short stretch of the M61 heading towards Preston.

All lanes are now open, although delays of up to 35 minutes are being reported.

It is not known at this stage if there have been any serious injuries.