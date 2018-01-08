Legends back with Definitive hits tour

The Stranglers will be hitting the road again in March, this time with The Definitive Tour, and they’ll be playing two dates in the north west at the beginning and end of the month.

The Definitive Tour is set to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums (six studio and one live) originally issued on the UA and EMI/Liberty labels.

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, the Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to thrive on the live circuit and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks.

For the 2018 UK tour, the Stranglers have announced that Therapy? will be their special guests.

Therapy? made a spectacular breakthrough in 1994 with their multi hit-spawning album, Troublegum, which clocked up a cool million sales worldwide.

The group are expecting to release their 15th album in early 2018.

The Stranglers (with Therapy?) will be playing Liverpool 02 Academy on March 6 and the Manchester 02 Apollo on March 31.