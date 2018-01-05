Lane reopens after three car smash in Clitheroe

A road crash involving three vehicles caused a lane closure on a main route near Clitheroe.

Police were called to the A59 - close to a McDonald's outlet - shortly after midday on Friday, January 5.

Three vehicles, a grey Honda, blue Hyundai and silver Toyota, were involved, police said.

One driver has been taken to hospital and one lane of the carriageway was closed in the aftermath of the collision.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the road was fully reopened shortly before 2pm.

They said: "No arrests have been made. One of the drivers was taken to hospital to be checked over."