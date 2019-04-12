Lancashire's tiny Bleasdale School will close when one of its two pupils moves up

The final bell is set to ring as the death knell has been rung on the tiny Bleasdale School.

The school, which has just two pupils on the roll, is earmarked for closure at the end of next term when one of the children is due to move up to high school.



The fate of the remote rural school has hung in the balance for decades and following a public consultation earlier this year Lancashire County Council has decided to issue a statutory notice of its proposal to close Bleasdale Church of England Primary School in Wyre.



Once the statutory notice has been published, there will be a four-week period during which representations can be made .

There were 16 pupils in 2014 and no admissions this year and education chiefs say the school is not financially viable.

In a statement Edwina Grant OBE, Lancashire County Council's executive director for education and children's services, said: " like to reassure everyone that all the views that we received during the consultation we ran earlier this year were considered very carefully, before the decision was taken to move to the next stage of the process.



"Unfortunately, we have to acknowledge the reality that the school is no longer financially viable with such incredibly low pupil numbers.

There will only be one pupil attending the school from September this year and this figure may only increase by a few pupils over the coming years so there really is no other option.

"Our paramount concern is always to provide the best education we can for all young people."