Lancashire's inspirational Invictus Games archer in new contest

Disabled Lancashire archer Kieran Wood is going for gold ... again.

The 29 year old former soldier from Whittingham will takes part in a prestigious contest in Dubai next month.

Kieran, who was seriously injured in a car crash in 2007, is competing in the international 4th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament.

The past pupil of Goosnargh Oliversons’s Primary and Broughton High schools, who won gold as part of the UK archery recurve team in last year’s Invictus Games in Toronto, said: “I’m really looking forward to Dubai. It will be quite intense and very challenging. But a challenge is something I’m always up for.”

He is a member of the Bowmen of Pendle and Samlesbury archery club and trains regularly at its Samlesbury HQ with coach Sue Jackson who describes him as “an inspiration”. She said: “Kieran works really hard and is completely dedicated.”

The pair have devised a range of solutions to enable Kieran to compete at international level.

He shoots his bow with a specially-adapted release aid which he controls with his mouth.

Sue said: “It’s taken some doing, but eventually we got there. Kieran is unique as an archer and everything has to be carefully thought out.”

Kieran, who served with the Duke of Lancaster’s regiment, had just returned from duty in Iraq when he suffered a traumatic brain injury in the 2007 car crash, spending seven months in hospital before transferring to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Headley Court, near Epsom, in Surrey.

Since taking up archery he has represented his country at all three Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Now he is also in training for this year’s Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October, where he plans to compete in both archery and rowing events.

The sportsman also hopes to be selected to represent Britain at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

His previous achievements include winning bronze in the four-minute endurance rowing contest at the 2014 Invictus Games, gaining gold as part of the British team and coming fifth in a distance race.

He said: “Archery is my main love but I’m quite a keen rower, too. I have a rowing machine at home, which I practise on regularly and have done the rowing in previous Games.”