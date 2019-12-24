Lancashire dad scoops a million pound Christmas present

A Preston dad has received the perfect Christmas present - a £1m Lottery win.
The single dad, who has not yet been named, scooped the windfall on The National Lottery’s instant win game, Merry Millions, just before Christmas.
The identity of the man, who National Lottery bosses says works as a chef, will be revealed on Friday at a photocall at Preston's Marriott Hotel, when a Lottery spokesman says "he will reveal how he plans to spend his new-found fortune and give his son the life he always dreamed of".
The photocall will be online at lep.co.uk on Friday, and in Saturday's Lancashire Post.
READ MORE: Scratchcard win makes wedding dreams a reality