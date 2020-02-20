Lancashire council announces help for flooding victims

Households and businesses in Ribble Valley affected by flooding during Storms Ciara and Dennis are to receive financial help.

The Government has announced a package of measures to help those directly affected, including:

• Community recovery grants of £500 per flooded household;

• Business recovery grants of £2,500 for eligible small and medium-sized businesses suffering severe impacts from the floods that cannot be recovered from insurance;

• Council tax discount of 100 per cent per property for three months and for temporary accommodation in Ribble Valley for any displaced household;

• Business rates relief for three months for businesses directly impacted by the storms;

• Flood resilience grants of up to £5,000 to help eligible businesses and homes become more resilient. Further information on these grants will be available at ribblevalley.gov.uk, as soon as it becomes available from the Government.

Further information and applications forms are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk or from Ribble Valley Borough Council on 01200 425111. Applications will be processed as quickly as possible.

Further rain is forecast over the coming days and Ribble Valley Borough Council will continue to monitor the situation, offering support where possible to the primary agencies and households affected by flooding.

The council’s housing team is on standby, should anyone need emergency accommodation, and engineering services teams will continue to provide skips and clear streets of flood detritus.