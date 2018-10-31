Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson's new DVD filmed at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Lancashire comedian and cardigan wearer Jon Richardson is set to release his new DVD - filmed at the Grand Theatre.

The funnyman, born and raised in Lancaster, filmed the special one-off performance in Blackpool after the end of his 18-month Old Man tour at the historic venue back in July.

Old Man Live will be released on Friday, November 16, ‘delving into the last few years of Jon’s life, bringing the audience along with him on the life-changing journey.’

“Jon has left the perennial single life behind and become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question; why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?,” a spokesman said.

“Filmed on the final night of Jon’s colossal critically-acclaimed 158 date sell out UK and Ireland tour at the historic Grand Theatre in Blackpool, Jon tackles all subjects and frustrations with his own distinctive perspective.

READ MORE>>> Entertainment news



“No stone is left unturned as he hysterically takes on everything from haircuts, social media, weddings, pregnancy and the difference between the sexes, while providing tremendous life tips along the way.”

Speaking on his decision to film in Blackpool, the Eight Out Of 10 Cats team captain, said: “Usually you do DVD recordings in the middle of the tour, but this will be the very last one and it will never be better than how it’s going to be performed in Blackpool. I definitely wanted to do it in Lancashire, and it came down to Morecambe Winter Gardens and Blackpool Grand - but Morecambe just weren’t ready.”