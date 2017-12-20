John Turner Construction's festive fund-raising

Staff at a construction firm in Preston have shown their charitable side by raising more than £4,000 for various causes.
Workers at John Turner's head office in Grimsargh organised a raffle, with prizes including a 49” TV, a play station, and an Xbox.
The funds will be used to provide food for struggling families via The Trussell Trust.
Sharon Stephenson, business development and marketing co-ordinator, said: "This has grown arms and legs from what we expected ... we have asked for Trussell food banks in the areas where we operate to receive our donations - South Ribble, Trafford and Speke."
Meanwhile, staff also donned Christmas jumpers, raising £100 for Save the Children, joining forces with its maintenance company, Wright Build in Greater Manchester.
Staff at TLC group and John Turner Construction raised £1,100 to be split between two charities.
Last month, workers took part in a week of activities, including dressing down for Jeans for Genes and holding a coffee morning cake-off for Macmillan Cancer Support along with football cards and a raffle.
Both Macmillan Cancer Support and Jeans for Genes received £550.